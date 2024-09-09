Kurt Rappaport Buys Lee Majors and Farrah Fawcett's Former Malibu Home

One of the most successful realtors in the country is scooping up some new digs ... a Malibu estate with a wealth of Hollywood connections.

Our real estate sources tell us Kurt Rappaport just closed on a beachfront property smack in the middle of the 'Bu for $22.5 million ... a home once owned by Lee Majors and Farrah Fawcett.

The place is 4,500 square feet with 5 bedrooms and sweeping views of the coastline ... plus it's in the thick of the deepest, sandiest beach in all of Malibu. In other words, prime real estate.

Looks like Kurt got a huge steal here ... the place was listed in 2022 for $42.5 million ... and he snapped it up for $20 million less. Like we said, Kurt's one of the most successful realtors in America.

Lee and Farrah lived here in the 1970s ... and in recent years tenants included Google co-founder Sergey Brin and music honcho Jimmy Iovine.

Kurt's got loads of celeb clients, but he may also have more money than most of them ... because he buys insanely expensive properties, and this place is no exception.

The beachfront compound looks straight out of Cape Cod ... and the property features an oceanfront deck, private courtyard, detached guest house, media room, a custom kitchen and ocean views from pretty much every room.

The seller here is Juliana Terian, CEO and owner of Rallye Motor Company ... she paid $18 million for the place way back in 2012 and was repped by Cooper Mount and Joyce Rey.