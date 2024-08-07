Miranda Kerr Offloads Malibu Bachelorette Pad for $4.1M

Miranda Kerr has bid adieu to her stunning Malibu bachelorette pad -- you know, the one she snapped up right after her split from Orlando Bloom a decade ago.

The place sold for $4,115,000 Tuesday ... a bit less than the $4.5M it was listed for in February. But hey, the supermodel still came out ahead, having bought it for almost $2.2M. Not a bad flip!

Of course, Miranda's asking price took into account all the custom upgrades she put into the place. Plus, it’s got a touch of Hollywood history -- James Whitmore, the acclaimed actor from "The Shawshank Redemption," owned it until his death in 2009.

One look at the single-story, 3,713-square-foot home with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and all the A-list perks makes it clear it’s worth every penny for the new owners -- who, by the way, we're told are just a normal couple ... not celebs.

Miranda herself made the most of the place, even after she married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017 ... they regularly used the pad as their go-to local getaway.