Senator Ted Cruz Says Katy Perry's Way Out of Justin Trudeau's League

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Senator Ted Cruz says former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's way out of his league when it comes to dating Katy Perry ... and he says it takes one to know one.

Charlie got the Senator from Texas on Capitol Hill Tuesday and asked about the romance between Canada's former top dog and the Queen of Camp ... and you gotta hear Ted roar about the coupling.

Ted invokes an old school phrase -- "outkicking your coverage" -- to describe the disparity in this pairing ... before noting he's outkicking his coverage in his marriage to Heidi Cruz.

As for what Justin and Katy's relationship might mean for relations between the U.S. and our neighbors to the north ... well, Ted's got another banger of an answer.

Justin and Katy started dating last summer, shortly after she split from longtime partner and baby daddy Orlando Bloom. Justin and his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, have been legally separated since 2023.

It seems Justin and Katy are still going strong ... because photogs recently caught them packing on the PDA in Santa Barbara.