Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make Out in Santa Barbara
Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Legendary Lovers Swappin' Spit!!!
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau may be grown, but they're living the teenage dream ... making out in the grass like a couple of lovebirds ... and we've got the photos!!!
The couple got cute and cozy during a picnic in Santa Barbara over the weekend, packing on the PDA while they laid out on a blanket.
Katy and Justin rolled up in the pop star's Moke with some food for a sweet park picnic ... and they even brought a couple of kids along for a little family fun.
The "Legendary Lovers" singer and the former prime minister of Canada got some quick kisses in whenever they had a second to themselves, locking lips a few times.
Katy and Justin both kept it casual for their outdoor outing ... Katy wore a white T-shirt, striped pants and a sun hat, while JT donned a green tee, dark shorts and some shades.
They each wore flip-flops, which they could easily kick off to get horizontal on the grass.
Summer loving!!!