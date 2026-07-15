Jennifer Lopez Finds Buyer For $50 Million Home, But Deal Falls Through

Jennifer Lopez is still searching for a new lover of the mansion she's been trying to unload for years, because the buyer she had on the line fell through ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the potential buyer walked away after dropping a "substantial" deposit, clearly intending to snap up the $50 million Bev Hills palace J Lo originally purchased with Ben Affleck.

We're told the guy backed out on Tuesday for some unknown reason ... so, it's back to square one for Jennifer and her real estate agents.

As you know ... J Lo and Ben bought the home together back in May 2023 -- plunking down almost $61 million for the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom abode.

They separated about a year later ... and finalized their divorce agreement in February 2025.

The pair listed the house on several occasions ... initially for $68 million in July 2024, then cutting the price, dollar by painful dollar.

Eventually Ben -- who sold his A.I. company InterPositive, to Netflix for a reported $600 million back in March -- decided to gift Jen his entire share of the property. Meaning she could make a tidy profit on this place ... if she can ever sell it.