Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads with Plunging Neckline at Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez built a hit around her booty ... but it's her décolletage that's doing all the talking in Paris ... because she's showing off the girls!!!

The triple threat has been in Paris this week to view the haute couture fall/winter collection ... and she's been putting on a fashion show of her own in a series of low-cut tops.

Take a look ... Jennifer's plunging, mostly sheer, sparkly dress leaves little to the imagination.

In another look, a puffy white fur-trimmed coat draped over her shoulders offers just a glimpse of her bra.

While sitting next to the runway during one event, Jennifer wore a white blazer covered in silver feathers ... with a plunging neckline that dropped to the middle of her stomach.

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It's been a busy couple weeks for J Lo, who headed off to Paris just days after attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding soiree at Madison Square Garden.