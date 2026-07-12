Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez Lead Celeb Attendees at Wimbledon Men's Final

The 2026 Wimbledon Final served up some of the biggest stars in the world in the stands -- and we've got a gallery so you can see all the ones you may have missed.

Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William made their usual annual appearance wearing huge smiles. Two of their kids -- Prince George and Princess Charlotte -- joined them ... while their youngest, Prince Louis, didn't make it out this time around.

Jennifer Lopez may be known for her dance moves, but she sat still on Sunday -- checking out all the action on the court ... while sitting next to Tom Hiddleston and behind Andrew Garfield.

Anna Wintour was dressed to the nines -- as per usual -- while Nicole Kidman, seated next to her and Rami Malek, looked debonair in an all-white pantsuit and matching hats.

Defence complete.



Jannik Sinner defeats Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 to win his second Wimbledon trophy. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/TejFI5DdbW @Wimbledon