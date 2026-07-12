Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez Lead Celeb Attendees at Wimbledon Men's Final
Wimbledon 2026 Ace-Listers Check Out the Action ... Princess Kate, J Lo & More!!!
The 2026 Wimbledon Final served up some of the biggest stars in the world in the stands -- and we've got a gallery so you can see all the ones you may have missed.
Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William made their usual annual appearance wearing huge smiles. Two of their kids -- Prince George and Princess Charlotte -- joined them ... while their youngest, Prince Louis, didn't make it out this time around.
Jennifer Lopez may be known for her dance moves, but she sat still on Sunday -- checking out all the action on the court ... while sitting next to Tom Hiddleston and behind Andrew Garfield.
Anna Wintour was dressed to the nines -- as per usual -- while Nicole Kidman, seated next to her and Rami Malek, looked debonair in an all-white pantsuit and matching hats.
Among the other famous faces in attendance ... Mel B, Cynthia Erivo, Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Liam Hemsworth and Lily Collins.
Defence complete.
Jannik Sinner defeats Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 to win his second Wimbledon trophy. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/TejFI5DdbW @Wimbledon
They all sat and watched Jannik Sinner take home his second Wimbledon title in a row ... defeating Alexander Zverev -- who just won the 2026 French Open -- in four sets.