Serena Williams Withdraws From Wimbledon Citing Knee Injury

Serena Williams has called off her tennis comeback, at least for now ... because she pulled out of her doubles match at Wimbledon citing a knee issue.

The tennis legend posted about her withdrawal on Saturday ... writing she's heartbroken to turn her back on the doubles -- calling the return to competition a "gift."

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She says she really wanted to play alongside her sister, Venus Williams, and did everything she could to be ready ... but unfortunately her knee simply isn't there yet.

Serena thanks the tournament director and the whole team at Wimbledon for giving her the chance to compete ... and also sends fans gratitude for their incredible support.

Despite the inauspicious end to her comeback, Serena isn't hanging it up ... she tells fans to keep an eye on a city near them -- implying she may soon show up there and play again.

Serena also shared some shocking photos of syringes she says are full of fluid drained from her knee ... indicating this isn't just some soreness she couldn't play through.

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The star's withdrawal came just days after she was bounced from the singles tournament in a shocking loss to Maya Joint in the tourney's first round.