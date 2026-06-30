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Serena Williams Loses In First Round At Wimbledon

Serena Williams Tough Loss At Wimbledon ... Booted From Singles Tournament

By TMZ Staff
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Serena Williams' big Wimbledon comeback came up short on Tuesday -- as the tennis superstar was defeated in the first round of the singles tournament.

The 44-year-old took center court at the All England Club for the first time in four years ... facing off against Maya Joint in a three-set thriller.

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After losing the first set 6-3, Serena fought her way back into it by winning a tiebreaker in the second ... but the 20-year-old Australian pro answered with another 6-3 effort to advance and end Williams' singles campaign.

The two shook hands after it was all over ... and while SW had a smile on her face, the competitor in her had to have been bummed.

Williams had plenty of support in the stands ... as her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their two kids were present for the action -- as well as her sister and doubles partner, Venus.

It's not completely over for Serena -- she will take the court with Venus on Thursday for a doubles match against Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio.

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Most tennis fans are in agreement -- the result doesn't really matter ... getting back out there after four years away was a victory in itself for Serena.

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