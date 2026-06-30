Serena Williams Loses In First Round At Wimbledon

Serena Williams' big Wimbledon comeback came up short on Tuesday -- as the tennis superstar was defeated in the first round of the singles tournament.

The 44-year-old took center court at the All England Club for the first time in four years ... facing off against Maya Joint in a three-set thriller.

After losing the first set 6-3, Serena fought her way back into it by winning a tiebreaker in the second ... but the 20-year-old Australian pro answered with another 6-3 effort to advance and end Williams' singles campaign.

The two shook hands after it was all over ... and while SW had a smile on her face, the competitor in her had to have been bummed.

You were missed Serena 🐐



Some returns are bigger than the result 👏 pic.twitter.com/JjQYzuPy3x @SportsCenter

Williams had plenty of support in the stands ... as her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their two kids were present for the action -- as well as her sister and doubles partner, Venus.

It's not completely over for Serena -- she will take the court with Venus on Thursday for a doubles match against Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio.