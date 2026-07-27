Orlando Bloom Enjoys Italian Vacation with Swiss Model Girlfriend Luisa Laemmel

Orlando Bloom looks like he's enjoying the hell out of his summer ... and his new romance.

The actor was spotted enjoying a cheeky beach day with his 28-year-old girlfriend, Luisa Laemmel, at the exclusive Alpemare Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi, Italy.

Orlando showed off his ripped beach bod while enjoying the Mediterranean Sea with the Swiss model, and the pair looked completely smitten as they spent the afternoon laughing and splashing around.

The loved-up duo kept things coordinated as they twinned in simple black swimsuits while making the most of their picture-perfect Italian beach day.

At one point, Luisa even playfully dunked Orlando ... but don’t worry, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star surfaced with a grin before they carried on playing in the waves.

The luxury beach club, owned by legendary Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, appeared to be the perfect backdrop for the couple's romantic getaway.

Orlando and his much younger beach babe first sparked romance rumors back at the Super Bowl, where they were seen hanging out together.