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Miranda Kerr Says Ex Orlando Bloom is 'Like a Brother' to Her Since Split

Miranda Kerr on Orlando Bloom Ex-Husband is Like a Brother to Me!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
miranda-kerr-kal-08-04-2026
PUTTING OUR CHILD FIRST
Video: Miranda Kerr Says Orlando Bloom Is More Like Family Than an Ex
Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

There are a lot of things you can call your ex ... but Miranda Kerr just hit us with a surprising one ... brother!!!

Get this ... she was talking to Kristin Cavallari about co-parenting with Orlando Bloom, saying it's super easy because he's "like a brother" to her.

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom -- Before the Split
Launch Gallery
Miranda and Orlando Happier Times Launch Gallery
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A bit of a wild statement, considering she's done things with Orlando that people don't usually do with their brothers ... it's literally how they had their son, Flynn.

You'll have to check out the clip to see her explain it. Sure, it was an eyebrow-raiser, but hey ... when it comes to co-parenting, whatever works, we suppose!

miranda kerr and orlando bloommiranda kerr and orlando bloom getty 2
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Miranda and Orlando spent 6 years together ... first dating back in 2007 before tying the knot in 2010. They ultimately called it quits in 2013, so plenty of time has passed since they've been romantically linked.

Oh, brother!!!

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