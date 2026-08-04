Miranda Kerr Says Ex Orlando Bloom is 'Like a Brother' to Her Since Split

Play video content Video: Miranda Kerr Says Orlando Bloom Is More Like Family Than an Ex Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

There are a lot of things you can call your ex ... but Miranda Kerr just hit us with a surprising one ... brother!!!

Get this ... she was talking to Kristin Cavallari about co-parenting with Orlando Bloom, saying it's super easy because he's "like a brother" to her.

A bit of a wild statement, considering she's done things with Orlando that people don't usually do with their brothers ... it's literally how they had their son, Flynn.

You'll have to check out the clip to see her explain it. Sure, it was an eyebrow-raiser, but hey ... when it comes to co-parenting, whatever works, we suppose!

Miranda and Orlando spent 6 years together ... first dating back in 2007 before tying the knot in 2010. They ultimately called it quits in 2013, so plenty of time has passed since they've been romantically linked.