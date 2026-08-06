Robert Pattinson Goes Full Chris Hansen in New 'Primetime' Trailer

Robert Pattinson is finally telling would-be predators to have a seat ... giving us our first real taste of him in action as Chris Hansen.

A24 dropped a new "Primetime" trailer Thursday ... and while we've already seen Robert transform into the famous "To Catch a Predator" host ... now we're watching him work the sting, confronting men who think they're meeting minors for sex.

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Check out the clip ... Pattinson's Hansen hits one man with, "You see how this looks, right?" -- while cameras capture the uncomfortable encounters that made the real Hansen a TV fixture in the 2000s.