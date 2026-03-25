Robert Pattinson Sounds Off on the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob Debate

Robert Pattinson is sounding off on the age-old "Twilight" debate. For about two decades, fans of the books and the movie adaptations have been divided between Team Edward and Team Jacob ... and now Edward himself is weighing in.

In a video posted Wednesday, RP and Zendaya were chatting with Canal+ to plug their new movie, "The Drama," when the interviewer asked the classic question ... Jacob or Edward?

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Zendaya didn't hesitate, declaring ... "I'm Team Edward all day. Let's go." Robert jokingly scoffed at the question, exclaiming ... "No one's Team Jacob!"

The actors shared a laugh before he added ... "That was just a marketing thing."

When the interviewer admitted to being Team Jacob, Robert rolled his eyes and quipped ... "That's crazy!"

ICYDK ... Taylor Lautner played Jacob Black, a werewolf, in the second installment of the franchise, opposite Pattinson's Edward Cullen, a vampire and Jacob's nemesis.

Now remember ... the "Twilight" alum has a bit of a history of hating on the famed franchise -- he called the story "silly" in a 2019 discussion for Variety and once told Moviefone that he would "mindlessly hate" the films if he wasn't in them.

RP's changed his tune in recent years ... saying in a People interview that it's "not even cool to be a hater anymore."