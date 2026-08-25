Chris Hansen Not Backing Down Over 'Primetime' Feud With A24

Chris Hansen still has a bone to pick over the upcoming film based on his pedo-catching days ... and he shared a receipt to back up his claim that A24 was trying to do him dirty.

The former "To Catch a Predator" host sent TMZ a portion of an NDA he says the studio asked him to sign to attend a private screening of "Primetime" -- the new movie starring Robert Pattinson as him -- and he claimed the paperwork asked for him to sign away the rights to his life.

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Clause 5 of Hansen's alleged NDA reads ... "Recipient hereby releases, Company and its parents, subsidy areas, affiliates, divisions, agents, representatives, employees, successor, and assigns, jointly and individual individually, from any and all claims and demands arising out of or in connection with the project, including recipients screening of the project."

Chris tells TMZ ... there was no way in hell he was going to sign that ... and he thinks A24 tried to pull a fast one on him.

However, a studio source tells us he's overreacting ... and not sharing the entire story amid his gripes with the project.

Our sources say Chris got a standard A24 screening NDA -- and legal sent the document to Chris one week before he was scheduled to screen.

We're told Chris had the opportunity to send it back with comments for possible changes after conferring with his lawyer ... and he didn't. Instead, Chris showed up to the preview and thought he would just waltz in.

As you know ... the trailer for "Primetime" had the whole internet buzzing -- with many praising Robert for what looks like a perfect impression of Chris on the show that became a pop culture phenomenon.