Man Tells Matthew Lillard 'You Lost Me As A Fan' Over Alleged Diss

You Lost Me ... After What Happened Last Time!!!

Matthew Lillard is down a fan after an alleged icy encounter from a few years ago left a bad taste in the guy's mouth ... and it sounds like the dude's been holding one helluva grudge.

Here's the deal ... the OG "Scream" star was doing a Q&A during the Midsummer Scream convention in Long Beach over the weekend when a man in the crowd grabbed the mic, got in Matthew's face and told him he'd lost a fan.

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The reason ... Matthew allegedly dissing the guy the last time they crossed paths.

Dude claims the last time he saw Matthew, he told the actor his theory about a possible link between "Scream" and the movie "Mad Love" ... to which Matthew allegedly replied, "What were you smoking?"

Apparently, Matthew made the guy so upset that not only did he stop being a fan ... but he also felt compelled to tell Matthew to his face after all this time.