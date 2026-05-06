'Scream' Star Melissa Barrera Torches Franchise, Shades Neve Campbell

Melissa Barrera just slaughtered the "Scream" franchise ... because the actress went scorched earth on the series after she was fired for comments on the Gaza War.

In an interview with Variety ... Melissa didn't hold back when she was asked about the success of the most recent flick ... which was panned by critics -- but made a boatload of money. MB straight up accused Paramount of inflating the box office numbers ... saying there's no way the film did so well.

As you know ... Melissa was booted from "Scream 7" and left her talent agent after friction from her pro-Palestinian messages on social media when the war broke out ... comparing Gaza to a concentration camp.

And the actress didn't stop there in the interview, she twisted the knife on cast members who returned to the franchise after she got the boot ... basically saying they should be ashamed. Returning OGs included Mason Gooding, Neve Campbell, and Matthew Lillard.

Melissa says she may be done with "Scream," but it's not done with her ... because after every Tony-nominated performance of "Titanique" on Broadway -- she was asked by fans to sign mainly "Scream" merch.