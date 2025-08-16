Gal Gadot Blames Anti-Israel Sentiment For 'Snow White' Flop

Gal Gadot says politics proved to be the poison apple to her live-action "Snow White" ... claiming pressure to condemn Israel turned the public against the movie.

The actress made the comments in a wide-ranging interview to Israeli TV that's making the rounds online -- she says she was sure the movie was going to be a hit ... adding it was a joy to film and work with her costar Rachel Zegler.

Gal Gadot gave a big interview tonite on Israeli TV, on the pressure in Hollywood to speak out against Israel pic.twitter.com/fBNuLAmeFt — Betar Worldwide (@Betar_USA) August 16, 2025 @Betar_USA

However, she says everything changed after October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked a music festival in the country, which led to the ongoing multiyear conflict between Israel and Palestine.

GG says celebs suddenly came under pressure to denounce Israel -- her home country for whom she served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ... and, she's basically implying the movie was doomed once she didn't.

It's worth noting that "Snow White" caught flak for reasons beyond Israel ... with conservatives accusing it of woke messaging and multiple stars coming out against Disney's choice to use CGI instead of casting real Little People actors as some of the dwarves.

Zegler also courted controversy when she came out in support of Palestine ... so, it wasn't only Gadot's political beliefs that raised eyebrows.

Worth the mention ... Melissa Barrera was reportedly fired from the 'Scream' franchise after she showed support for Palestine.

BTW, it was critics who hated the "Snow White" film ... it's got a 38% critics score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and a 70% audience score -- so the average viewer doesn't hate the film. The people who normally break down movies certainly do, though!