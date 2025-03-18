Israel, Palestine Protesters Clash at Gal Gadot Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony served as a battleground for pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters ... with demonstrators clashing on the streets as she received her star.

Things got super intense on Hollywood Boulevard as Gal's Walk of Fame ceremony was underway Tuesday ... with protesters getting into a fight just feet away from where the Israeli actress was being honored.

Footage shows the chaos devolving between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine factions ... one altercation happened after a pro-Palestine demonstrator snatched a flag from the pro-Israel faction.

A heavy police presence had officers involved too ... with cops breaking up a fight and slapping handcuffs on a group of demonstrators.

Gal's ceremony was walled off from the protests ... though at times during the presentation the roar of demonstrators could be heard in the background.

Vin Diesel gave Gal major props, and after his speech she took the dais and got emotional accepting her award ... bringing her children over to take photos with her brand new Walk of Fame monument.

The protests across the street didn't disrupt Gal's ceremony, but they did have an effect ... it's unusual for these events to be separated from the public.

Donald Trump's had his Walk of Fame star vandalized several times over the years ... and it will be interesting to see if pro-Palestine supporters target Gal's star.

