Israel, Palestine Protesters Clash at Gal Gadot Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Published
gal gadot getty insta shutter 1
Getty/Shutterstock Composite

Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony served as a battleground for pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters ... with demonstrators clashing on the streets as she received her star.

Launch Gallery
Protestors On The Walk of Fame Launch Gallery
Shutterstock Premier

Things got super intense on Hollywood Boulevard as Gal's Walk of Fame ceremony was underway Tuesday ... with protesters getting into a fight just feet away from where the Israeli actress was being honored.

031825-gal-gadot-protestors-kal
CHAOS ERUPTS
X / @katcystephan

Footage shows the chaos devolving between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine factions ... one altercation happened after a pro-Palestine demonstrator snatched a flag from the pro-Israel faction.

A heavy police presence had officers involved too ... with cops breaking up a fight and slapping handcuffs on a group of demonstrators.

Israel and Palestine Protestors Clash at Gal Gadot Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
X/@katcystephan

Gal's ceremony was walled off from the protests ... though at times during the presentation the roar of demonstrators could be heard in the background.

Vin Diesel gave Gal major props, and after his speech she took the dais and got emotional accepting her award ... bringing her children over to take photos with her brand new Walk of Fame monument.

Gal Gadot
Getty

The protests across the street didn't disrupt Gal's ceremony, but they did have an effect ... it's unusual for these events to be separated from the public.

103020_james_otis_trump_star_kal 10/30/20
TAKIN' IT TO TRUMP
TMZ.com

Donald Trump's had his Walk of Fame star vandalized several times over the years ... and it will be interesting to see if pro-Palestine supporters target Gal's star.

031825_isreal_protester_kal
WHAT WENT DOWN
TMZ.com

Stay tuned ...

