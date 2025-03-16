Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler Look Happy at 'Snow White' Premiere Despite Controversies

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler were all smiles at Saturday night's premiere of "Snow White" in Hollywood — despite all the negative press surrounding the film remake.

The actresses stood side by side on the red carpet at El Capitan Theatre — and they could not have looked happier posing for pics alongside the movie's producer Marc Platt, director Marc Webb and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Gal, who plays the Evil Queen, looked amazing in her black lace dress. Rachel, who portrays Snow White, exuded elegance in her peach gown with a matching corset.

After their photo sesh, Gal, Rachel and the others strolled into the theater to watch the flick, which has been dogged by controversy. As a result, Saturday's premiere was scaled down to avoid more bad press.

One problem centered around rumors Gal and Rachel didn't get along on set because of their opposing views on the Israel-Hamas war.

Another issue bubbled up when Disney -- Snow White's production company -- decided to cut out the iconic seven dwarfs, replacing them with computer-generated imagery instead of casting little people, which didn't go over well with fans.

