Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Melissa Barrera, Palestine Protesters Shut Down Street Outside Sundance

Pro-Palestine Protesters Shut Down Street Outside Sundance ... Melissa Barrera, Indya Moore Attend

1/21/2024 4:05 PM PT
Getty

Pro-Palestine protesters shut down a street near the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday afternoon ... and a couple famous faces joined their numbers.

About 100 protesters reportedly showed up on Park City's Main Street for a protest organized by "Let Gaza Live" ... with police in the small Utah town shutting down the block to traffic.

Among those protesting ... former 'Scream' star Melissa Barrera -- who was fired for her comments on the war between Israel and Hamas -- and model/actor Indya Moore.

MB kept a low profile with her hood on and sunglasses covering her eyes while IM was more front and center ... at one point using a megaphone at the rally.

Getty

BTW, Barrera's been talking a lot about her firing recently ... telling the Associated Press Friday night that getting laid off from the popular franchise was a "big awakening" for her adding she's "grateful" for everything that's happened.

The protest was pretty peaceful all morning ... with videos populating social media of passionate protesters -- though their chants stirred up some controversy.

Pro-Palestine Protests On Day Four of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah
Launch Gallery
PROTESTING AT SUNDANCE Launch Gallery
Getty

Some of the protesters used the phrase "From the river to the sea" which is a point of contention between Israel supporters and Palestine supporters ... they're also going right after President Biden calling him "Genocide Joe" and repurposing an old condemnation of Lyndon B. Johnson -- asking him how many kids he's "killed today."

Protesters in support of Israel were also on the streets in Park City ... seemingly mounting a counter-protest and chanting "Bring them home" in reference to hostages taken by Hamas during the tragic October 7 attack.

It should be noted that the protest was not affiliated with Sundance, instead just running near it ... a move other political protesters have used in the past to capitalize on media attention. Thousands of protesters gathered back in 2017 to protest then-newly inaugurated President Trump.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Festival representatives released a statement before the march saying they were aware of the demonstration and working with local law enforcement to keep festivalgoers safe.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later