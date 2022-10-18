Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Stu Macher In 'Scream' 'Memba Him?!

Stu Macher In 'Scream' 'Memba Him?!

10/18/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 5
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Alamy

American actor Matthew Lillard was 26 years old when he was cast as Stu Macher -- the outgoing and slightly strange student attending Woodsboro High School who loves a great party -- in the horror film "Scream" back in 1996.

Matt shared the big screen with Neve Campbell as the smart and sensible gal who successfully flees from the killer, Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as the lens hog newscaster determined to cover and solve the town's unknown killer, Gale Weathers and Drew Barrymore as the innocent girlfriend who is murdered while making some popcorn, Casey Becker.

Guess what he looks like today at 52 years old!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later