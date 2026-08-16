The Beatles Biopic Movie Stars Spotted Recreating Iconic Abbey Road Album Cover

The Fab Four are back on Abbey Road ... well, sort of.

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan were spotted recreating The Beatles' legendary Abbey Road album cover, giving fans a first look at the actors stepping into the shoes of the iconic band.

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan recreate the iconic Abbey Road album cover for the Beatles Biopics 🎬 #BeatlesBiopics pic.twitter.com/ykRMa0zvpu @BeatlesBiopics

Dickinson is portraying John Lennon, Mescal is playing Paul McCartney, Quinn is George Harrison and Keoghan is Ringo Starr in the highly anticipated Beatles film project.

The four actors were seen walking across the famous London street in a recreation of the instantly recognizable 1969 album artwork ... complete with the lineup and styling that made the original image one of the most famous photos in music history.

🔴 Joseph Quinn, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson and Barry Keoghan recreate the iconic Abbey Road album cover for the Beatles biopics pic.twitter.com/FDF3YbuKel @joequinnhq

The scene is part of the upcoming Beatles biopic series, which is being made as four interconnected films, with each actor portraying one member of the band from his character's perspective.

The Abbey Road recreation is already giving Beatles fans plenty to talk about, especially with the striking resemblance between the actors and their real-life counterparts.

And seeing Dickinson, Mescal, Quinn and Keoghan together as Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr is about as close as fans can get to a Beatles reunion more than five decades after the band's breakup.

Play video content Video: Ringo Starr Talks Barry Kehogan in Beatles Documentary TMZ.com

We recently caught up with Ringo Starr who gave us his verdict on Barry portraying his likeness ... tell us he's in "good hands" with the Oscar nominee taking on the role.