Ringo Starr Confident Barry Keoghan Will Do Him Justice in Beatles Biopics

Play video content Video: Ringo Starr Talks Barry Kehogan in Beatles Documentary TMZ.com

Ringo Starr is giving Barry Keoghan peace, love ... and a glowing review before fans have even seen a clip of Barry playing Ringo on the big screen.

We got Ringo at his annual "Peace & Love" birthday celebration Tuesday to ring in his 86th trip around the sun and our photog asked him about the upcoming Beatles biopics, which are currently filming.

Ringo's verdict on Barry portraying his likeness ... he's in "good hands" with the Oscar nominee taking on the role.

The Beatles drummer also revealed he didn't sit Barry down for some master class on playing Ringo. Instead, Barry came over to his house for a couple of hours, where the two simply hung out and talked like "real people."

Whatever Barry picked up during that visit seems to have done the trick ... because when we asked if he thinks the actor's going to nail the role, Ringo didn't hesitate.

Then, just last month, we got our first look of the Fab Four together on set in full costume as production officially got underway.

Filming still has a long road ahead before the movies hit theaters in April 2028 ... but Barry's already earned the approval that matters most.