Beatles Biopics Cast Officially Revealed

the beatles new cast getty 1
Getty

The Fab Four have officially come together ... with the long-rumored cast of the upcoming Beatles biopics officially announced at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Monday.

the beatles cast and original members shutterstock 2
Shutterstock

Director Sam Mendes surprised fans by bringing the stars onto the stage, confirming Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will portray John Lennon, "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn will take on the role of George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan will hit the drums as Ringo Starr.

012324-beatles-kal
NEVER BEFORE SEEN
RR Auction

Rumors about the cast had been swirling for months, with Starr telling Entertainment Tonight last November that he thought it was "great" Barry would be playing him.

The following month, Ridley Scott -- who directed Mescal in "Gladiator II" -- spilled the beans about his casting as McCartney in the biopics.

All four movies will release on April 28, which is being described as "the first binge-able theatrical experience."

Getty

Each Sony-produced film will center around one member of the iconic band, which Sam says will allow fans to "understand them a little more deeply." He did not reveal in which order they would be released.

