Beatles Biopics Cast Officially Revealed!!!

The Fab Four have officially come together ... with the long-rumored cast of the upcoming Beatles biopics officially announced at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Monday.

Director Sam Mendes surprised fans by bringing the stars onto the stage, confirming Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will portray John Lennon, "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn will take on the role of George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan will hit the drums as Ringo Starr.

Rumors about the cast had been swirling for months, with Starr telling Entertainment Tonight last November that he thought it was "great" Barry would be playing him.

The following month, Ridley Scott -- who directed Mescal in "Gladiator II" -- spilled the beans about his casting as McCartney in the biopics.

All four movies will release on April 28, which is being described as "the first binge-able theatrical experience."