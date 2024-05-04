Paul McCartney Responds to Fan 60 Years After She Professed Her Love

It took Paul McCartney 6 decades to respond to one of his many avid fans who professed undying love to him back in the '60s, but now she has a chance to finally meet The Beatles icon!

Paul posted a video Friday, which began with an old clip of a woman named Adrienne being interviewed by a journalist after the British rock band arrived in NYC in 1963 for their legendary first American trip.

In a thick Brooklyn accent, Adrienne told the reporter that if Paul was listening, she wanted him to know she loved him with all her heart.

Cut to present day, and in his new video, Paul looks into the camera and invites Adrienne to attend his Beatles photo exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.

Of course, Paul was nothing less than charming in his surprise message to Adrienne. Check it out for yourself. It's worth the watch.

And in case you're wondering ... the exhibition is called "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm," which opened Friday and runs through August 18.

The display features over 250 images snapped by Paul himself using his Pentax camera during the height of Beatlemania in 1963-64 -- when the band was launched into stardom while on their first U.S. tour.

By the way, Paul also responded to Adrienne in his IG caption, which read, "And Adrienne from Brooklyn, if you are listening, Paul McCartney from Liverpool loves you too ❤️."