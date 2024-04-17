Beatles' John Lennon, Paul McCartney's Sons Team Up To Release New Music

The Beatles are the gift that keeps on giving ... 'cause their kids are keeping the musical legacy going by teaming up and dropping new tunes.

Paul McCartney’s youngest son, James McCartney, and John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, have teamed up to drop a new folk-rock track called "Primrose Hill" -- and the song is nothing short of enchanting.

James, whose vocals are featured in the song, shared in an IG post a sunny day in Scotland, of all places, inspired the north London-titled track.

He wrote, "Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind's eye. 'Primrose Hill' is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person."

Paul McCartney is proud of his kid over the new venture, gushing on Facebook ... "My son James has a new song out called 'Primrose Hill' - check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song."

James and Sean have each carved out their own successful solo careers as musicians ... but this marks their first-ever collab -- and as you might imagine, Beatles fans are losing it.

Of course, anything Beatles-related has instant icon status -- but don't think the band's totally stuck in the past. In Nov 2023, they released one last single featuring the late John Lennon’s vocals from '78 ... brought to life with a little AI magic.