John Lennon & Yoko Ono's Rare Signed 'Double Fantasy' Album For Sale

Calling all music enthusiasts ... got deep pockets? If so, a signed copy of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Double Fantasy" album is up for grabs.

MomentsinTime.com has listed this rare gem from a private collector -- and it can be all yours for $54,000.

Fun fact: Yoko's signature doesn't really affect the price. Her signed items don't fetch much on their own, so the value is all down to Lennon's signature.

Nonetheless, the album is the holy grail for collectors -- especially since it dropped just 3 weeks before John's tragic murder in 1980.

"Double Fantasy" was John and Yoko's 5th and final studio album. It got some initial hate, but after John's murder, it shot to worldwide fame, snagging the Album of the Year Grammy in 1981.

Of course, Lennon already had a few Grammys with The Beatles -- And, as we all know, tons of their iconic memorabilia have gone for hundreds of thousands at auction.