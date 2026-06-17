Beatles Biopic: Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan & Joseph Quinn Spotted For First Time Together

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Beatlemania is officially back ... 'cause the actors playing The Beatles have finally been spotted together in character for the first time ... and it's giving all the feels!

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, and Barry Keoghan were photographed filming in Barcelona for Sam Mendes' massive Beatles movie event, marking the first time the new Fab Four have been seen together on set.

They weren't just hanging around ... it looks like they were recreating one of the band's most iconic moments ... a legendary February 1964 stay at Miami Beach's Deauville Hotel.

Just like the real Beatles did more than six decades ago, the actors appeared on a hotel balcony waving to crowds below ... channeling the chaos, hysteria, and pure madness that defined Beatlemania.

By now you probably know who's playing who -- Harris as John Lennon, Paul as Paul McCartney, Joseph as George Harrison, and Barry as Ringo Starr ... but seeing them together makes the whole thing suddenly feel very real.