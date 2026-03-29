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Paul McCartney Plays Before Star-Studded Crowd at L.A.'s Fonda Theater

Paul McCartney Draws Hollywood's Biggest Names To L.A. Show ... Al Pacino, Harrison Ford, Jon Hamm & Many More

By TMZ Staff
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Celebs Show Love for Paul McCartney in LA
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Paul McCartney knows how to draw a crowd ... but the one he played for Saturday evening was filled to the brink with A-listers as famous as him.

The Beatles legend performed with his band in front of a packed, star-studded audience at L.A.'s Fonda Theater, with the concert being the second of his two-night shows. And last night, a truckload of Hollywood stars came to see Paul belt out some of his biggest hits, such as "Help" and "Band on the Run."

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Here's the eye-popping list of celebs who attended Saturday's concert ... Al Pacino and his baby mama Noor Alfallah, Anjelica Huston, Anthony Kiedis, Billie Eilish, Beck, Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart, Chad Smith, Christina Aguilera, Finneas O'Connell, Gayle King, Janelle Monáe, Jimmy Iovine, Jon Hamm, Joey King, Julianne Hough, Laura Dern, Laurene Powell Jobs, Leslie Mann, Lou Adler, Ludwig Göransson, Maggie Baird, Matthew Rutler, Olivia Rodrigo, Owen Wilson, Patrick O'Connell, Queen Latifah, Reneé Rapp, Reese Witherspoon, Sabrina Carpenter, Seal, Sharon Osbourne, Steve Carell, Steven Tyler, Taylor Swift and Towa Bird.

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Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr even made a cameo to watch Paul do his thing. What a night for one of the most iconic musicians of all time.

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