Paul McCartney Plays Before Star-Studded Crowd at L.A.'s Fonda Theater

Paul McCartney knows how to draw a crowd ... but the one he played for Saturday evening was filled to the brink with A-listers as famous as him.

The Beatles legend performed with his band in front of a packed, star-studded audience at L.A.'s Fonda Theater, with the concert being the second of his two-night shows. And last night, a truckload of Hollywood stars came to see Paul belt out some of his biggest hits, such as "Help" and "Band on the Run."