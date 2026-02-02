Gracie Abrams Shares PDA-Filled Post for Paul Mescal's Birthday

Gracie Abrams' boyfriend Paul Mescal turns 30 today, and Gracie showered Paul with love -- and PDA -- as he parts ways with his 20s.

Check out the pics ... cleverly shielding her face from full view of the camera, a woman who looks a lot like Gracie is seen smooching with Paul in a photobooth, and full-on making out in a stadium.

As Paul and Gracie's good friend Clemmy appears to share the same birthday, Gracie combined her birthday wishes into one post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She wrote, "P❤️ Clemmy❤️ My whole heart!!!!!!!!! I love February 2... Happy birthday❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you both more than words could ever describe. Thank you for making everything better."

Gracie and Paul have been together for a while now. We first saw them on a date in London back in June 2024.

Last month, Gracie gushed about Paul's performance in the critically-acclaimed drama "Hamnet" where Paul plays none other than William Shakespeare.

She wrote, "Jessie [Buckley] is singular. Paul is singular. Thank god for what they made. Go see it and you will be better off."