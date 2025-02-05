Gracie Abrams Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Sexy Lingerie Photo Shoot

Gracie Abrams just sent her fans into a frenzy with a sizzling photoshoot -- serving looks hotter than ever!

The singer's giving sexy sleepover vibes with a throwback twist in her Cosmopolitan shoot, rocking lingerie and serving some seriously sexy poses -- everything from sultry stares to a cheeky squat shot.

If you can tear your eyes away from the pics, the interview’s got some tea too -- Gracie's fueled split rumors by not mentioning her boo, Paul Mescal, in her V-Day plans. But TBH, the guy would be crazy to let her go!