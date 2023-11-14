Taylor Swift Steps Out with Friend Gracie Abrams in New York

Taylor Swift swapped out the PDA with Travis Kelce for a girly powwow with her good friend Gracie Abrams in the Big Apple on Monday night.

After a jam-packed, headline-grabbing tour stop in Argentina, Taylor was probably breaking down her weekend's events -- professional and romantic -- with her singer-songwriter pal as they laughed and chatted away.

Taylor, of course, looked chic for her outing in her oversized navy blazer atop a white dress, while Gracie kept things more casual.

The sighting comes after the "Karma" singer passionately locked lips with her NFL beau Saturday night after performing to a packed stadium of fans during her Buenos Aires stop.

Play video content 11/11/23

The phrase "get a room" definitely came to mind when the pair made out backstage -- but the PDA was to be expected. Don't forget it came on the heels of the superstar changing the lyrics to "Karma."

The OG version -- "Karma is the guy on the screen/Coming straight home to me," was updated to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/Coming straight home to me." Clever 😉

Play video content 11/11/23

The change of lyrics came as a very pleasant surprise for fans and Travis, who was seen looking stoked while vibing along to her music next to Taylor's dad.