Taylor Swift Steps Out with Friend Gracie Abrams in New York
11/14/2023 7:04 AM PT
Taylor Swift swapped out the PDA with Travis Kelce for a girly powwow with her good friend Gracie Abrams in the Big Apple on Monday night.
After a jam-packed, headline-grabbing tour stop in Argentina, Taylor was probably breaking down her weekend's events -- professional and romantic -- with her singer-songwriter pal as they laughed and chatted away.
Taylor, of course, looked chic for her outing in her oversized navy blazer atop a white dress, while Gracie kept things more casual.
The sighting comes after the "Karma" singer passionately locked lips with her NFL beau Saturday night after performing to a packed stadium of fans during her Buenos Aires stop.
The phrase "get a room" definitely came to mind when the pair made out backstage -- but the PDA was to be expected. Don't forget it came on the heels of the superstar changing the lyrics to "Karma."
The OG version -- "Karma is the guy on the screen/Coming straight home to me," was updated to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/Coming straight home to me." Clever 😉
The change of lyrics came as a very pleasant surprise for fans and Travis, who was seen looking stoked while vibing along to her music next to Taylor's dad.
Taylor's next tour stop is this weekend in Rio. We know Travis can't make those shows -- the guy's got a J-O-B of his own -- but maybe Gracie, who's opened some "Eras" tour dates, will keep Tay Tay company down in Brazil.