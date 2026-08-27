Unabomber Victim's Son Blasts Netflix For New Movie

Ted Kaczynski isn't a person whose actions should be justified or normalized ... so says the son of one of his victims, who is pissed about Netflix's new film "Unabomber."

The streaming giant dropped the trailer for "Unabomber" Thursday ... and Jonathan Epstein -- the son of Dr. Charles Epstein, who was severely injured and lost three fingers after Kaczynski mailed him a bomb in 1993 -- blasted the project.

Jonathan says he understands Netflix wants to "goose its flattening viewership" ... but says this show isn't the way to go about it.

He rips the "inspired by true events" label the company has slapped on the flick ... claiming it's just a way of saying they "made up a lot of stuff to add dramatic tension to the story."

Jonathan says he doesn't like that the trailer is offering rationales for Kaczynski's mental state and that experiments Kaczynski participated in are being used as an excuse to justify his actions. Jonathan points out that Kaczynski pleaded guilty and did not use an insanity defense.

JE says feelings about Kaczynski's manifesto don't matter ... because Kaczynski killed and maimed people in the name of his beliefs "without any understanding of the work they did." Jonathan believes there is no excuse for political violence.

Jonathan also tells us ... "The danger of this made-for-TV drama is that, in a troubled time in our society, it popularizes and risks normalizing terrorism by those that feel disenfranchised."

He adds ... "At the end of the day, the Unabomber and his actions accomplished nothing but death and injury. It's time to put this story to bed."

Remember ... Dr. Epstein was one of more than 20 people injured by the Unabomber ... though he wasn't one of the three people who died.

Kaczynski mailed Dr. Epstein a bomb because he believed the doctor was involved with genetic engineering. However, Dr. Epstein actually researched Down syndrome. He died in 2011 from pancreatic cancer.

Jonathan didn't feel much when he learned Kaczynski died in 2023 ... telling us he was "glad to hear the news."