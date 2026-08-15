Netflix Asks Judge to Toss Tyra Banks' Defamation Lawsuit Over Docuseries

Netflix wants Tyra Banks' "America's Next Top Model" documentary defamation lawsuit off the runway for good -- officially asking a judge Friday to toss it.

The filing, obtained by TMZ, basically laughs off the model's claims Netflix defamed her and represented her in a poor light in this year's "Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model" doc, arguing that she agreed to be interviewed and signed a release giving the filmmakers broad editing rights ... and can't just sue because she does not like how she was portrayed.

The filing further argues that when you take away Tyra's claims of "manipulation" and "surgical editing," it's reduced to a "request for more airtime and an edit more to her liking."

Therefore, Netflix's legal team says a court does not have a right to "second-guess editorial judgments merely because an interview subject would have preferred different ones."

Netflix further defended their doc in a statement shared with TMZ, saying ... "Tyra Banks was given the opportunity to speak openly about her experience and the creators fairly presented her perspective alongside those of every other participant shown in this documentary. We stand behind 'Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model' and will continue to vigorously defend it."

We told you about Tyra's lawsuit back in June -- in addition to claims of manipulation and shady editing, Tyra said in her lawsuit the doc led fans to believe she knew a contestant was sexually assaulted on her show and did nothing about it while exploiting the storyline for ratings. And when asked about it, she was made to appear like she did not remember much, she claimed.

Netflix has requested a hearing on their motion for October 30.