Drake Suits Up as Iron Man for Apparent Music Video Shoot

Drake just went from Iceman to Iron Man ... rocking Tony Stark's signature armor in Toronto ... and filming what appears to be an upcoming music video.

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Drizzy was spotted roaming the Canadian National Exhibition in the iconic red-and-gold Marvel hero armor ... greeting fans and looking ready to drop bars -- or blast somebody with a repulsor beam.

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And Drake wasn't flying solo ... another person decked out in a silver Iron Man-style suit was right there with him.

The armored appearance has fans convinced Drake was filming a music video ... with some speculating it's for his Popcaan collab "Amazing Shape," though there's been no confirmation.

Whatever Drake's planning, he seems determined to keep fans guessing.

Champagne Papi has recently been teasing something called "Fear of Missing Out" ... even posting a CD jewel case with the phrase alongside a movie camera emoji.

Of course, Drake's already dropped three albums this year ... and he may not be done yet.