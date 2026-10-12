Diddy Rushed Out of Prison After Medical Emergency

Diddy was transported out of federal prison early Saturday morning for a medical emergency ... TMZ has learned.

Sources at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey tell us ... Diddy left the prison grounds early Saturday morning to get treatment for a head injury. Presumably, he was taken to a nearby hospital, but we haven't confirmed that.

Play video content Video: Diddy Spotted on Video During Daily Walk at Federal Prison TMZ.com

We're told the ambulance pulled out of Fort Dix around 1 AM ... but, apparently, the injury was not life-threatening, because our sources say he was conscious and speaking when he was taken back to the prison before sunrise Saturday.

It's still unclear how Diddy hurt his head.

As you know ... Diddy has had an eventful few weeks behind bars.

He was put into the special housing unit amid claims that he was leading a charmed life behind bars -- getting massages, alcohol, and a cellphone with nude pics -- and, back in July, he got into a fight with another inmate.

Diddy's release date has been pushed back several weeks from January 2028 to March 2028.