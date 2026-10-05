Aubrey O'Day Says Diddy Has It Too Good in Prison, Isn't Suffering Behind Bars

Aubrey O'Day says Diddy isn't exactly suffering behind bars ... and she thinks way too many people are still ready to roll out the red carpet when he gets out.

The former Danity Kane singer joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday, and when talk turned to Diddy's prison life, Aubrey unloaded.

She joked Diddy has just about everything he could want inside -- rattling off whiskey, pizza, pasta, massages and Instagram -- before taking a shot at his infamous "freak-offs" and baby oil.

As TMZ previously reported, Diddy has allegedly enjoyed some serious perks behind bars, including massages, fancy meals and contraband booze. He was recently sent back to solitary confinement while prison officials investigated claims about his cushy treatment.

But Aubrey's bigger issue is what happens when Diddy gets out.

She says way more people than should will likely show up to celebrate him, pointing to the scene outside court after his verdict -- where she says women poured baby oil on themselves and Diddy's sons blasted music while their girlfriends twerked.

That tracks with what Too $hort told TMZ last week ... he's already planning to attend Diddy's welcome-home party whenever the Bad Boy mogul walks free.

Aubrey has never been shy about where she stands on Diddy ... as TMZ previously reported, she claimed Diddy tried to buy her silence by offering back publishing rights to former Bad Boy artists in exchange for NDAs -- a deal she says she turned down.

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