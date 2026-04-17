Danity Kane Blasts 2 Members' Band Announcement as 'False Advertising'

Danity Kane is throwing cold water on an announcement shared by D. Woods and Aundrea Fimbres that sure made it seem like the group was playing the upcoming L.A. Block Party ... and the pair is getting major shade for the move.

The drama started this week ... when Woods and Fimbres both posted a flyer to IG, showcasing Diddy's most successful "Making The Band" product, Danity Kane, as a major act at the Block Party.

The group's official social accounts just fired back ... and said fans are being duped and it's wrong -- calling the post "false advertising" and "misleading."

According to the band's account ... only Woods and Fimbres are booked for the festival ... Aubrey O'Day, Shannon Bex, and Dawn Richard knew nothing about it -- and they ain't going to be there.

The band's post apologizes to confused fans ... and makes it clear that saying the band will be there -- when, in fact, it's just two of the members -- is not cool.

It's a bizarre situation since ... Aubrey, Aundrea, and Woods just toured as the latest iteration of DK in San Francisco for their "The Untold Chapter Tour" -- it was minus OG members Dawn and Shannon.

We're out to Woods and Fimbres about the shade ... and they had a lot to say. Check the statement -- "The flyer advertising Danity Kane’s performance at the LA Block Party in Los Angeles is not false advertisement. Danity Kane will be there.

Danity Kane was built with five founding members, and over the past twenty years, the group has gone through multiple iterations. This upcoming performance on June 20th is simply another evolution of the Danity Kane brand. It will feature official Danity Kane members, D.Wood and Aundrea, performing Danity Kane songs for Danity Kane fans. The announcement made very clear which band members would be participating, so there was no misleading on anyone's part.

To be clear, there is no false advertising. Danity Kane will be at the LA Block Party.

Throughout the group’s history, fans have seen different configurations, including Aubrey, Dawn, Shannon, and Aundrea; Aubrey, Dawn, and Shannon; Aubrey and Dawn; and Aubrey, D. Woods, and Aundrea. Danity Kane has always been an evolving collective rooted in its members and its music.

We also want to address claims that anyone is being excluded. That is not accurate. D. Woods and Aundrea signed agreements to continue the 2025 “Untold Chapter Tour,” with plans to include Aubrey O’Day in 2026 for a 20-year anniversary celebration. Aubrey declined to participate and refused to sign the paperwork, and as a result, those plans did not move forward."