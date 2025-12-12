Aubrey O'Day Explains Violent Illness After Diddy Doc Re-traumatized Her

Aubrey O'Day is out of the hospital and ready to talk about how watching the Diddy Netflix documentary re-traumatized her ... making her so ill she had to skip a Danity Kane reunion show.

Aubrey tells TMZ … she was taken to the ER on Wednesday, experiencing "vertigo, fever, dizziness, migraine, chills and vomiting all night" -- and she says it was all a result of watching 50 Cent's doc, in which she participated.

She tells us ... "Watching everything from Netflix unfold publicly, seeing parts of a world I only knew from inside my own limited lens, was like living it again, but this time with context and truth outside of me. I didn’t think it would traumatize me the way it did, but watching the pieces line up from a distance outside of myself has felt like my nervous system was reliving everything with more clarity than I ever even asked for."

Aubrey had to miss the Danity Kane reunion show, the L.A. stop on the group's comeback tour. Aundrea Fimbres and D. Woods ended up performing as a duo at the El Rey Theatre.

AO says she's hurt by comments from some people on Instagram, who said she needs to be tougher and should've done the show -- having no idea the severity of her breakdown.

At one point in the doc, Aubrey reads a sexually charged email allegedly from Diddy ... and said she believes she was fired from the "Making the Band 3" group because she refused his sexual advances.

She tells us ... "My heart is broken because I never want to let my DK sisters or the fans down ... However, I can’t wait to be with my girls for our Connecticut show on the 13th."