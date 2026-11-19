Jax Taylor's ex Brittany Cartwright knew about his cancer diagnosis before he went public ... and TMZ has learned she respected his wishes to keep the health scare private, and even allowed him to see his kid before he went under the knife.

Jax's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells TMZ ... Jax gave Brittany a heads-up before undergoing his procedure and asked her not to share the news, which she respected.

Kaplan says Jax also asked to see their son, Cruz, briefly before going into surgery and Brittany allowed the visit.

As we've reported, the former couple only communicates through a parenting app as part of their restraining order ... meaning their contact is already limited.

While Jax and Brittany continue navigating their complicated relationship, we're told his girlfriend Lori Krebs has been a major source of support throughout his cancer battle.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jax's diagnosis really shook him up, and Lori has been the person who can calm him down and keep him grounded when things get overwhelming.

We're told the couple is incredibly solid, and going through such a frightening experience together has only brought them closer. In fact, sources say Jax frequently tells people he never wants to be without Lori.

Those close to Jax say he's matured significantly over the past year ... becoming more guarded about his relationship and private life.

We're told Lori has brought out a softer side of Jax, who has become incredibly caring and protective of her. Sources describe their romance as different from anything he's experienced before ... adding that Jax sees a real future with Lori.

As we reported ... Jax revealed he underwent a five-hour surgery to remove a tumor from his kidney, explaining the procedure was more complicated than expected because the tumor was larger and deeper than doctors initially believed.

Jax credited Lori for standing by him throughout the ordeal ... and said he wants to be around to watch Cruz grow up.