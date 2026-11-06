Jax Taylor Asks Judge To Order Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright To Pay Him Spousal Support

Jax Taylor is asking a judge to order his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright to fork over $17,401 a month in spousal support as part of their ongoing bitter divorce proceedings ... TMZ has learned.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Jax's legal team also asked for her to hand over $250,000 to pay his lawyers' legal fees and $10,000 to pay a forensic accountant.

Jax says he's unemployed and has no regular income ... and claims Brittany orchestrated a targeted campaign to label him an "abuser."

As a result ... he says he lost out on a role on "Special Forces" and claims Carpe Deodorant declined to extend their partnership with him, amid other reputational consequences.

Jax does say he's earned $30,334 in average monthly income over the last 12 months, but his estimated monthly expenses are $28,944 ... while he estimates Brittany's company raked in $632,775 in gross income from Jan. 1 to May 31.

He also states he has $464,671 across various bank accounts and $193,471 in other property.

In addition, Jax says he also plans to ask the court to remove Brittany's tie-breaking authority when it comes to their son Cruz's medical issues ... citing "newfound knowledge" of neglect and unreasonable delays with his care and school enrollment.

A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 30 to discuss the matter.