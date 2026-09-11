'Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Reveals Alleged Email Evidence in Court Battle With Brittany

Jax Taylor presented evidence in court to back up his claims that his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, is costing him business deals by running around telling lies about him ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained an email Jax submitted in court as part of his effort to obtain a permanent restraining order against Brittany.

In a declaration, Jax claimed Brittany has made his life hell since their split … and has been contacting some of his business partners to get him terminated or the deal canceled.

Jax submitted one alleged email, dated August 17, 2026, with the subject line of “Jax X Carpe Collaboration Overview.” He said it was proof that Brittany’s public statements about him being an abuser.

He said the company canceled the deal due to Brittany’s remarks about him, saying a company rep wrote to his girlfriend and publicist, Lori Krebs, “First of all, we’re so thankful for the support and commitment Jax has shown to Carpe both as a fan and a partner!”

The rep added, “I spoke with the team, and we ultimately decided that endorsing his post isn’t in our best interest at this time. We’re aware of the buzz surrounding his name right now, and would prefer to pursue partnerships that don’t complicate our business position.”

The alleged email ended, “We’re still totally open to collaborating in the future; it just doesn’t feel like the right move for us right now.”