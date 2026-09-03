Jax Taylor Reveals Alleged DM Ex Brittany Sent Over Fake Smartwater Deal: ‘This Looks Awful’

Jax Taylor claims his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, has been trying to mess with his business deals for years … even claiming she reached out to Smartwater to try to cancel a deal that the company said didn't exist in the first place ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs filed by Jax as part of his effort to obtain a restraining order against Brittany. Jax said he received what he believed to be a legitimate invitation from a third-party influencer platform to sponsor Smartwater on his social media platforms and says he accepted the deal and posted some content about the company.

He said he later learned the deal was a hoax but says Brittany clowned him on her podcast over the incident, even though Jax says he promptly removed his posts about Smartwater when he learned the offer wasn't legit.

Before he deleted the posts, Jax claims Brittany reached out to Smartwater via DM, writing, “Hello. I just saw that you are partnering with Jax Taylor. Please know that this looks awful for your company, as he has a long history of abuse and disgusting behavior. This partnership does not reflect well on you."

He says Smartwater responded to her, writing, “Thank you for reaching out. Smartwater has no relationship with Jax Taylor. He is not a brand ambassador, and his content is not authorized by or affiliated with the company.”

He said he later learned Brittany spoke badly about him on her podcast with their former "Vanderpump Rules" costar Tom Schwartz. She told Tom that Jax “faked a brand partnership” so people would think companies were wanting to work with him.

In his filing, Jax asked the court to stop Brittany from reaching out to his brand deals or business partners … claiming she also cost him his deal on the Fox reality show "Special Forces."