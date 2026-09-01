Jax Taylor Claims Brittany Took Several Tequila Shots After He Returned From Rehab

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Jax Taylor claims Brittany Cartwright was the real terror during their relationship as part of his request for a restraining order against her ... TMZ has learned.

Jax filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against Brittany mere days after she obtained a temporary order against him. He asked the court to keep her 100 yards away from him amid their bitter divorce.

In the docs, Jax points to an incident in August 2024, which he claims was about a week after he left rehab. He says he went to the aquarium with Brittany and their kid before stopping in for lunch at Hooters. He said Brittany ordered several shots of tequila, even though it was around 2 in the afternoon.

He says, “She would often drink during the day, and when we went to a park or a place like Disneyland or Universal Studios or the zoo with Cruz, she would put tequila in a water bottle that she kept in his stroller.”

Jax said on the drive home, she asked him, “Should we have sex again to see if we still have it?”

Jax said he changed the subject, but she got offended and angry, calling him names and telling him he was “disgusting.” Jax said when they got to her home, she asked him if he was coming inside.

He said he told Brittany, “I would never have sex with you, you’re completely wasted and a drunk. A week after I get out of rehab, you get drunk like this in front of me and in front of our son?”

He claims she backhanded him with a closed fist to his face and then stormed out of the car. He says, the "pain was blinding" and said he took care of their son for the rest of the night and stayed in her spare bedroom.