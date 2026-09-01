Read Jax Taylor’s Email To Ex Brittany Cartwright In Alleged Fight Over Wedding Ring

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Jax Taylor wrote an email to his ex, Brittany Cartwright, telling her to stop asking about her ring amid their divorce war and saying she wasn't getting it anytime soon ... this according to docs filed in her restraining order case.

TMZ obtained court docs filed by Brittany in which she included an email exhibit. The alleged message came from Jax on August 21, 2026, and read, “You are not getting the ring back till court … do not ask again.”

All signs point to the argument being over Brittany's wedding ring. Following their 2024 split, in June 2025 Brittany claimed on an episode of the 'VPR' spinoff "The Valley" that she had no idea where her wedding ring and band were.

She said, “They’re not in the safe. They’re nowhere in the house. Nothing. Don’t know where they are.”

In a separate episode, Jax revealed he had the rings, which he said he'd placed in a safe, but Brittany said she wasn’t 100% convinced. In her legal docs, Brittany insists the rings are her separate property, claiming the wedding ring and matching band are worth around $80,000 in total.