Jax Taylor Believes Brittany Wants Him to Relapse, Claims She Told Him His Son 'Doesn't Want You'

Jax Taylor is calling out his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, claiming she told him he should move away and leave her and their son alone ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, Jax told the judge in his pending restraining order case that he has been sober for close to 2 years. He said Brittany “continues to say many insulting things and offensive things to humiliate, intimidate, and scare me, as if she wants to shake me to my core and make me relapse.”

Jax said Brittany previously told him, “You’re never ever going to work again, nobody wants a disgusting abuser drug addict like you, you need to literally go away and never return,” adding, “Move away.”

He says she continued, “Your son doesn’t want you. We don’t need you in our lives. Everyone is on my side, nobody likes you. You have no friends. The producers have told me they will never work with you again, you’re finished.”

Jax said he used what he learned in rehab to not let it affect him. He said he loves his son with all his heart, and he is not interested in hurting Brittany.

Jax insists, “I just want the truth to prevail and for her to stop abusing me and let me live my life in peace."