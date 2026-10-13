Jax Taylor Wants To Be Declared Legally Single

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Jax Taylor told a judge he doesn’t want to be married to his ex, Brittany Cartwright, for one more second ... TMZ has learned.

Jax filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, asking a judge to sign off on him being legally single while he still works out a global divorce settlement that covers financial, property, and support issues. He says he asked Brittany to agree to bifurcate the case so they can both be officially single again, but says she hasn't responded.

He filed a declaration claiming he has tried to settle the divorce … even showing up to a recent settlement conference prepared to try and resolve the case … only for Brittany to allegedly show up not ready to negotiate.

Jax's lawyer says it's "clear that this marriage is beyond repair and that no one will benefit by keeping the parties bound to one another as husband and wife."

The reality star told the court, "I desire to be divorced now. I would like to move on with my life and to do so as an unmarried person."

Jax also asked for Brittany to be sanctioned more than $9K for dragging out the case.

As TMZ first reported, Brittany filed to divorce Jax in August 2024 after 5 years of marriage. They share one son, Cruz.