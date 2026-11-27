JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes survived 'Celebrity Big Brother' ... but their relationship isn't going to survive the long run -- because TMZ has confirmed they've gone their separate ways.

People first reported the news of the split ... citing a source who says JoJo ultimately ended things when it she felt she simply wasn't getting enough support in the relationship -- and that wasn't going to change.

The source told the outlet, "Walking away wasn’t easy, and it doesn’t mean [JoJo] stopped caring about him. She just knew she needed to choose herself. She genuinely wishes him well.”

As you know ... JoJo and Chris got together last year shortly after appearing on "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." together. JoJo was in a relationship with actor Kath Ebbs when filming started -- but split with them shortly after the show ended.

JoJo has always maintained Chris is not the reason she broke things off with Kath ... and also clarified after shacking up with Chris that she identifies as queer, not lesbian.

Play video content Video: JoJo Siwa Smitten Over Chris Hughes, Already Thinking Marriage TMZ.com

However, as time went on, the pair showed they had different ideas about their relationship timeline.

Recentlyu, JoJo said she didn't want to wait longer than 4 years to have a baby -- she turned 23 in May -- while Chris said he basically just takes life one day at a time.