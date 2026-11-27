"1000-Lb. Sisters" alum Michael Halterman is in big trouble with the law ... he's been arrested for allegedly assaulting a child in Kentucky, TMZ has learned.

Halterman -- who is the ex-husband of '1000-Lb.' star Amy Slaton -- was booked Wednesday in the Webster County Detention Center for assault 4th degree/child abuse, according to official online records. He is being held on $2,500 bond.

Police have not yet released details on what led to Halterman's arrest.

As you may know ... Halterman tied the knot with Slaton in 2017 ... but they got divorced in 2023.