'1000-lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Gets Married

Amy Slaton was dressed like a bride on Halloween ... but it wasn't for a costume party or even trick-or-treating ... she got hitched!!!

TMZ obtained photos from Amy's Friday wedding ceremony, and the "1000-Lb. Sisters" star is posing for pictures in her wedding dress, next to her new husband, who is looking dapper in his tuxedo.

Amy and her groom were joined by friends and family for their big day ... and it looks like they had some great weather for the nuptials ... taking pics outside on a sunny afternoon.

Check out the gallery ... Amy looks very happy here. Her sister, Tammy, is there too ... but from what can see, she was off chilling on bench.

The wedding comes after a rough couple years for Amy ... as we told you, in 2023 she went through a divorce.

Amy ran into legal trouble in 2024 following a trip to a safari park in Tennessee, where she got arrested after police said they found psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in plain view inside her car.

Making matters worse, Amy also got bitten by a camel on the safari trip ... but she cut a plea deal to avoid jail time.

We reached out to the sister to see why it looked like Tammy was enjoying from afar ... so far, no word back.